Sainz surely not aiming for Barrichello-like Ferrari F1 career

Sep.21 - Carlos Sainz says he is not content to be remembered in Formula 1 history as a Rubens Barrichello-type driver.

Although highly talented, experienced and accomplished, Brazilian Barrichello will probably be best remembered as the clear number 2 driver to Ferrari's top star Michael Schumacher.

"Would I be happy being a Barrichello? No, clearly not," said Sainz, who became Charles Leclerc's teammate at Ferrari this year.

"I want to be world champion one day," the Spaniard told Spanish media on Monday.

"That is what I crush myself for every day. Time will tell if I achieve that or not."

For now, Sainz admits he is still getting up to speed at Maranello, so he continues to look towards Leclerc's side of the garage for guidance.

"Charles obviously knows better than me how to drive this car, having been in Ferrari for three years," he said. "It's true that I'm trying to copy his driving style a little.

"I just want to absorb everything he knows about the car."

The 2021 car is expected to get a significant engine upgrade shortly, perhaps in time for the forthcoming race in Turkey.

"I'm not sure about that," Sainz insists. "I think there will be news on that in the coming weeks."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner certainly expects Ferrari to rise again, especially as the Italian team has been focused on 2022 for some time.

"It's a great team with two very good drivers, so I hope they will be a contender next year," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Their performance has improved, the engine has improved, they have a new power unit on the way. They will come back."

Sainz confirms that Ferrari fully grasped the opportunity to "start from scratch" with its 2022 package.

"I hope we are as prepared as anyone else for that change," he said.

"We have been working on the 2022 car since January - 90 percent of the time in the simulator too. I have no idea about the others, but we are not leaving anything behind to fight again to win next year."

