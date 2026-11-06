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Sainz still not convinced Williams has solved 2026 problems

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Sainz still not convinced Williams has solved 2026 problems
Leopold 1 min read
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Carlos Sainz expects Williams to fix its readiness and weight issues, but the aerodynamic concept still worries him, with Mexico showing the team a second off the midfield.

Carlos Sainz admits he is not yet convinced Williams has solved the problems that ruined its 2026 season.

Speaking in Brazil, the Spaniard identified three major failures this year - getting the car ready on time, reducing weight and choosing the correct aerodynamic concept.

"I'm confident we'll solve the first two problems next year," he said.

"The third problem is the one that worries me, or rather, the one we need to put the most effort into."

Sainz has previously described Williams' current concept as a "failure", and said the biggest concern is that simulator and development numbers have not always translated correctly to the track.

"Not everything that's being introduced is working as expected, so that leaves me with some level of doubt when I test the simulator and see the numbers we're producing for next year," said the former Ferrari driver.

"So there's a certain level of doubt or scepticism."

Sainz said Williams remains too far from the midfield to expect points at any of the remaining races.

"In Mexico we were a second off the midfield in Q2, or the points positions," he said.

"You can't recover a second just because of the circuit's characteristics."

He nevertheless hopes Las Vegas may still offer one final opportunity.

"I'm going to try everything to get the last few points for the team," Sainz concluded.

Williams' 2026 problems
Problem 1Getting the car ready on time
Problem 2Reducing weight
Problem 3Choosing the right aero concept
Mexico Q2 gapA second off the midfield
Last points hopeLas Vegas

Related: Sainz Softens Qatar and Abu Dhabi Stance After Williams

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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