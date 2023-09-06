Sainz Sr. Sparks Controversy: Does Ferrari Play Favorites with Leclerc?

Sep.6 - Carlos Sainz's father has suggested Ferrari treats his son differently compared to teammate Charles Leclerc.

At Monza last weekend, boss Frederic Vasseur told the drivers that they should not take risks as Leclerc, in fourth, chased Spaniard Sainz for the podium.

However, Leclerc then battled the sister Ferrari wheel-to-wheel, with Sainz emerging with the podium finish.

"Now that it's over, I prefer that it went like this, with racing rather than the order," Sainz snr, a rallying legend, told DAZN.

Vasseur said it was a "step forward" for the 29-year-old Spanish driver.

"I am more than happy for Carlos because he has taken a step forward," he said.

"Not only in qualifying and the race, but also in the preparation for the weekend. And from the first lap of FP1, he was there.

"It is a good lesson for the rest of the year."

However, Sainz's father is now risking unrest at Ferrari by suggesting that the famous Italian team does not always treat his son and namesake fairly.

"It's strange that sometimes the Ferrari drivers can attack each other and other times they cannot," he said.

"Sometimes they are free to fight, other times they are not. It's curious. Ferrari seem to behave differently depending on the situation.

"It's always my son who asks if he can attack. And Carlos is always the one who has to understand why he can't overtake if he's behind.

"But when Leclerc is behind, the positions are not frozen. But it's ok. Given how the race ended, I preferred that everything happened without an order with my son on the podium."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: