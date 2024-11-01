Sainz Sr. Slams Rumors Amid Son’s Red Bull Negotiation Fallout

Nov.1 - Carlos Sainz's father has hit back at rumours that the Verstappen camp could be why the Spanish driver's negotiations with Red Bull failed earlier this year.

Just as Ferrari is hitting dominant form in Formula 1, Mexico GP winner Sainz is being pushed out of the Maranello based team - and is having to settle for Williams for 2025 and beyond.

Sainz, 30, is trying to stay upbeat.

"Mexico was a reminder for me that when I have everything under control and when I have weekends like that, I prove to myself that I can be world champion one day," he said at .

"I just need to keep reminding myself and focusing on myself because in the future it will put me in a good position."

Sainz is being replaced at Ferrari by seven time world champion, who hinted on Thursday that he seems to have a made a wise decision to leave Mercedes.

"Of course," said Hamilton when asked if he's excited by Ferrari's current form. "You know, we all watch the video, we all watch the onboard laps and we're always trying to see where we can gain time.

"And there's some cars that just react differently and better or worse in certain areas."

It was a diplomatic answer, while Sainz is also claiming some of the credit for Ferrari's obvious upward trend in form throughout the 2024 season.

"We had a difficult mid-season period," said Sainz. "I was very critical and openly expressed those problems and the things I didn't like about that package.

"We are creating a very strong team now and it makes me sad that everything ends for me at the end of the year. Maybe 2025 will be the year and I won't be here, but hopefully we will win the constructors' title this year."

Many think it's tragic that Sainz, with winning form, is having to leave Ferrari and settle for the midfield in 2025. British commentator Martin Brundle recently said he thinks Sainz's negotiations with Red Bull fell through because Jos Verstappen and Carlos Sainz senior do not get along.

He suggested the dispute dates back to their days at Toro Rosso.

"We must respect all opinions," Carlos Sainz senior told Marca sports newspaper, "but that's absolutely not true.

"There is no bad relationship between Jos Verstappen and me and what's more, this year he is making his first steps in rallies and we have spoken on different occasions about rallies - the notes, the car.

"The relationship is cordial," Sainz's father, a world rallying legend, added.

Sainz snr is philosophical about his son having to take a backwards step to Williams next year.

"Well, I don't know," he said. "Formula 1 has its circumstances, its difficulties, its times. You have to respect that. But I think Carlos is excited, even very excited about the Williams project and I also know that he obviously wants to be in a position to fight to win races as soon as possible.

"What he said in Mexico is true that it's a bit bittersweet, and after these four years that he has been at Ferrari, he is a bit angry at not being able to enjoy that position next year. Because Ferrari, if it continues like this, will start as one of the favourites."

The interviewer then suggested that Hamilton, 39, always seems to arrive at the best time once all the groundwork has been done. According to the transcript, Sainz snr "laughs out loud but there is no response".

