Sainz Sr. Revs Up the Conversation: Audi's F1 Entry Beckons

Jan.23 - Carlos Sainz's famous father says he will sit down with the Ferrari driver to discuss the benefits of potentially joining the Audi family.

Sainz, 29, was at the finish line on the final stage of the Dakar rally last weekend, where his father and namesake won the event for the fourth time.

61-year-old rally legend Sainz senior was driving an Audi, with the Volkswagen-owned German marque also set to enter Formula 1 with Sauber for 2026.

As Sainz jr, he is currently pushing hard for a contract extension at Ferrari for 2025 and beyond, with the Maranello team rumoured to be dithering over a new deal in order to prioritise Charles Leclerc.

Sainz has been linked with a potential move to Audi for months and his father agrees that every F1 driver, not just his son, "must have a lot of respect for the brand".

"Audi, I think, is a guarantee, as I know very well how seriously they take each project," Sainz snr told motor.es.

"I also know very well what the German mentality implies in the world of motorsport, with its advantages and certain disadvantages," he added. "But we have to respect the Volkswagen group and Audi."

Audi is in the process of a 75 percent takeover of the Swiss F1 team Sauber, and Sainz snr admits that it may take time for the project to bear fruit.

"We all know that F1 is a bit of a special world," he said. "But I think it will only be a matter of time before they succeed.

"I don't have a crystal ball, but if Audi is in F1, it has all the respect from me. And I think they will put all the effort into making it a good project."

And so Sainz snr admits he will explain the potential benefits of a move to Audi to his son.

"Of course, with me being in the Audi family, when I am at Carlos' house it is logical that we talk and exchange opinions about what the Audi team can be in the future," he said.

