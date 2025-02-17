Sainz Speaks Out: Williams' Expectations and Hamilton-Ferrari Union

Feb.17 - Carlos Sainz admits his expectations for good results in 2025 are very low.

For the past four years, the Spaniard was half of a very effective driver lineup at Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc.

He was replaced for 2025 and beyond with seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Sainz, 30, was diplomatic when asked how he thinks the 40-year-old will fare.

"I was never his teammate, so I don't know what he is capable of," said Sainz. "I have never seen his data.

"I know how good Charles is, but I can't say the same about Lewis. When I look at his background and his results, I can only say that there's a very good chance that he will be competitive in the Ferrari.

"But that always depends on how well he can get used to the car and the team. There are so many factors that play a role that it is impossible for me to make any predictions."

What is clear is that Sainz would like to have stayed in red.

"I remember saying to all the people at Ferrari when I left that they are ready to fight for championships and even win a title this year. When I left, the team was at full throttle, in great shape to go for that challenge. And I know that Charles is ready to fight for a championship," he said.

Sainz's options for 2025 were very limited, as Red Bull and Mercedes turned him down. Ultimately, he said he was convinced by James Vowles' plans to restore Williams to its former glory.

However, Williams finished second-to-last in 2024, and Vowles is open about the fact that the team's focus this year is on building up the team and preparing for the all-new 2026 rules.

"I think the team is keeping it low at the moment," Sainz told Spanish journalists when asked about his expectations for 2025.

"It doesn't mean we're flat or anything. I think it means the team knows this year is a transition year for 2026. That is a year where the team wants to take a big step forward.

"On the other hand, 2025, well, I know we've made progress and I think the team is showing that progress, but how much of that progress can allow you to fight for a podium? I think it's, honestly speaking, relatively unlikely, but hey, you never know.

"I prefer to be more optimistic and wait at least for the test or the first race to see where we are."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: