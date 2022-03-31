Sainz says he is still 'very close' to new Ferrari deal

Mar.31 - Carlos Sainz is still inching towards a new contract to keep racing at Ferrari beyond 2022.

The 27-year-old Spaniard was initially signed as Sebastian Vettel's replacement on a two year deal, leaving open the possibility that Mick Schumacher could step up for 2023.

However, with championship leader Charles Leclerc and Sainz proving such an effective combination, especially with Ferrari's renewed competitiveness this year, boss Mattia Binotto indicated recently that an extension is in the works.

"We're getting there," Sainz says.

"Obviously it's an important contract in my career and I really wanted to make sure that everything was done and both Ferrari and I were happy with what we are signing.

"And yeah, we are very close to finalising it. It still needs the last details but it looks good for the future," he added.

After a solid 2021, Sainz kicked off his new championship campaign admitting that he is struggling more than Leclerc to adjust to the 2022 car.

"I still some tenths to find but I think I will end up getting there," he said after Saudi Arabia - his second consecutive podium of the season so far.

"I'm still not 100 percent with the car, so to keep bringing the points and the podiums is important until I get back to 100 percent and join those guys in the fights at the top."

