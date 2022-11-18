Sainz says commenting on Binotto F1 rumours is unnecessary

Nov.18 - Carlos Sainz told reporters in Abu Dhabi, the last race of 2022, that he doesn't want to speculate about Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto's future.

Authoritative Italian media sources, including the prestigious La Gazzetta dello Sport, think Ferrari and Stellantis president John Elkann has decided to oust Binotto and replace him in January by Frederic Vasseur.

"There are always rumours around Formula 1," Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who was notably upset about ongoing team mistakes a week ago in Brazil, said.

"I don't think we should give too much attention to that."

Teammate Carlos Sainz has a similar view.

"I haven't experienced any change of team principal yet and I don't know how I'll feel about it," the Spaniard told Italy's Sky Sport.

"But as long as they're just rumours, I prefer not to talk about it," he added. "I don't find it necessary because the person who invented it could be someone who doesn't understand well.

"I am calm, I see a calm team and I see a lot of unity within the team," Sainz said.

"These rumours and criticisms will always be there at Ferrari - it's been like that for dozens of years. If we do a one-two this weekend, suddenly everything will be forgotten and we move on."

Former Ferrari driver Rubens Barrichello, who was Michael Schumacher's teammate throughout the golden period early this century, insisted that the bright side for the Maranello team is improved competitiveness.

"We have to evaluate what happened with a fast and winning car, but the car is very fast and I hope it continues like that," he is quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

"For this year, it's important to evaluate the mistakes made by remembering one thing - you win or lose together."

