Williams overspent the 2025 cap by £627,000 and lose 1.5 percent of wind tunnel and CFD time, yet Sainz insists the penalty is too small to dent next year's car.

Carlos Sainz has played down fears that Williams' budget cap breach could further damage the team's prospects in 2027, insisting the resulting penalties are too small to affect its recovery.

The Spaniard has spent much of 2026 expressing frustration with Williams' lack of competitiveness, but appears unconcerned by the latest setback.

The FIA confirmed this week that Williams exceeded its 2025 budget cap by 627,000 pounds, resulting in a financial penalty and a 1.5 percent reduction in wind tunnel and CFD testing over the next 12 months.

"I think it's a very small penalty, a very minor infraction," Sainz told DAZN in Qatar.

"Obviously, it's not ideal, but the breach has nothing to do with performance."

Williams explained that the overspend resulted from a disagreement over how administrative costs associated with its corporate restructuring should be classified.

Sainz accepted that explanation and rejected suggestions that the sanctions could compromise next year's car.

"It was a miscalculation, administrative issues, nothing to worry me about, nothing that will slow us down next year," he said.

"We will not use it as an excuse because it is not significant enough."

The 32-year-old even joked about whether Williams might need to introduce cost-cutting measures following the fine.

"If I have to fly Ryanair, I will, but I think I'll only do it if I choose to," he laughed.

Williams budget cap breach Breach £627,000 over the 2025 cap Penalty Fine plus 1.5% cut in wind tunnel and CFD testing Duration Next 12 months Williams explanation Restructuring admin costs classified differently Sainz verdict "A very minor infraction"

Related: Williams lose testing time after 2025 budget cap breach

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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