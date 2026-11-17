Carlos Sainz may have lost his Ferrari race seat, but the Williams driver is still buying the road cars. To him, limited editions beat a bank account for savings.

Carlos Sainz may have lost his Ferrari seat to Lewis Hamilton, but the Spaniard has revealed he still owns four exclusive Ferraris, with a fifth on order.

The 32-year-old, who has endured a difficult 2026 season at Williams, says he regards the Italian supercars as investments rather than simply expensive toys.

"I was told it was a good business, a very good investment, especially the limited edition Ferraris, which appreciate significantly in value," Sainz told Spanish radio programme El Partidazo de COPE.

"Instead of having money invested in the bank, I prefer to have money set aside in collector cars that I hope will, in the long run, give me a profit."

Sainz reportedly already owns four limited-edition Ferraris and has another on order. However, he rarely drives most of them, preferring to preserve their condition and potential resale value.

"I don't even use the other Ferraris," he admitted.

Fast Facts: Sainz's Ferrari collection Ferraris owned Four limited editions, with a fifth on order Age 32 Team Williams Source Spanish radio show El Partidazo de COPE Rationale Collector cars as a long-term investment rather than a bank deposit

Related: Sainz would welcome an early end to Williams' 2026 misery

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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