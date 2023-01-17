Sainz not saying a word about new 2023 Ferrari F1 car

Jan.16 - Carlos Sainz has made a cautious start to the forthcoming 2023 season.

On a visit to watch his famous father and namesake contest the fabled Dakar rally, the Ferrari driver was asked if he has been in touch with new team boss Frederic Vasseur.

"Of course I have spoken with Fred," the Spaniard told Sky Italia. "And yes, I've been following progress with the new car for several months.

"But I won't say a word about the car until I see the others on the track."

Frenchman Vasseur, having arrived from Sauber-Alfa Romeo, replaces Ferrari's ousted team principal Mattia Binotto.

Former Ferrari driver Rene Arnoux says the Maranello team was right to oust Italian Binotto.

"The way he acted was unbearable," the Frenchman told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I said it several times - I would have split with Binotto much earlier. And I hope Maranello will finally move away from uniting the technical and team boss roles in one person.

"In order to be successful, you don't have to know how an engine or a gearbox works."

It is believed Binotto has now entered a period of 'gardening leave' and may re-emerge at Audi.

In other news, Mercedes' well-known strategy boss James Vowles has become Jost Capito's successor as Williams team boss.

"If a bird wants to fly," said Mercedes' Toto Wolff, "you have to let it go."

