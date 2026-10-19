Sainz Laughs Off Horner's Red Bull Dinner Claim

A dinner at Christian Horner's house. A seat that never arrived. Carlos Sainz is not dwelling on either.

Carlos Sainz has laughed off Christian Horner's claim that he was seriously considered for a Red Bull return.

Horner wrote in his new book that Sainz visited his home to discuss a possible move for 2026, and described the Spaniard as an experienced, hard-working team player.

What did Sainz say about Horner's claim?

Asked about it by Marca at a Giorgio Armani event in Madrid, Sainz sounded unconvinced.

"Yes, he said I was at his house and all that, having dinner," said the Williams driver.

"What can you do? That's just how it is," he added with a laugh.

Sainz did not elaborate further. The shrug was the answer.

Why is this coming out now?

Horner's book has become one of the more talked-about reads of the season, largely because of what it says about drivers who nearly ended up at Red Bull rather than the ones who did.

Sainz is a natural part of that story. He began his Formula 1 career inside the Red Bull junior programme before being replaced at the senior team, and his name has circled back to Milton Keynes more than once since.

A second stint would have closed a loop that started more than a decade ago. Instead he signed for Williams, and the Red Bull seat went elsewhere.

The same book has already produced claims about Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc being blocked from Red Bull seats, so Sainz is in reasonably well-known company.

Does Sainz actually dispute it?

Not quite, and that is the interesting part.

He did not deny the dinner. He did not deny the conversation. What he declined to do was treat it as a serious offer worth revisiting now, which is a very different thing from calling it untrue.

There is also the small matter of timing. These conversations are being described by the man who is no longer in charge, about a team he no longer runs, in a year when he has been openly linked with a return to the paddock in some other form.

Drivers rarely gain anything from relitigating a move that did not happen. Horner, writing a book, has every reason to.

What it means for Sainz and Williams

Nothing, in sporting terms. Sainz is contracted at Williams and the team is building towards a future it has been open about wanting to fund properly.

But the exchange is a reminder of how thin the margins are in the 2026 driver market. One dinner, one decision, and a career takes a different shape.

For now, Sainz is happy to let the book do the talking.

Fast Facts: Sainz and the Red Bull claim Claim Horner says Sainz was considered for 2026 Source Horner's new book Sainz response "That's just how it is" Current team Williams Said where Marca interview in Madrid

Related: Horner claims Marko blocked Alonso and Leclerc at Red Bull

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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