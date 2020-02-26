Sainz: Ferrari rumours 'nice to hear'

Carlos Sainz says it is "nice to hear" his name being linked with a switch to Ferrari.

But the Spaniard says he is happy at McLaren.

"Everyone knows that I feel at home here and I am talking to them about 2021," he told Sky Italia.

"Of course, it is nice to hear that people in Italy are talking about a possible transfer to Ferrari. I see that as a compliment," said the 25-year-old.





Charles Leclerc is firmly under contract at Ferrari through 2024, but Sebastian Vettel's future is much less clear.

Drivers including Sainz, Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo have been linked with Vettel's seat.

Sainz said: "At the moment I am logically concerned mainly with McLaren."

But he acknowledges that even though the rules are changing dramatically for 2021, it will take longer for McLaren to take on the top three teams including Ferrari.

"We need more years for that but we hope to close the gap this year and next year and then we need to improve on every level to get to Mercedes," said Sainz.

