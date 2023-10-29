Safety Assured as Mexican GP Proceeds Following Off-Circuit Shooting

Oct.29 - A fatal shooting just outside the circuit will not affect the running of the rest of the Mexican GP weekend.

A perpetrator and a police officer were both killed in the shooting standoff right outside the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, where the entire Formula 1 world is gathered.

But Formula One Management said the race will go on.

"It has no impact on the event," a spokesperson for the sport told De Telegraaf newspaper.

"After an analysis by the local authorities and our own security team, it was concluded that it does not pose an increased risk."

The incident involved a stolen car and a chase, which ended near the circuit when the perpetrators opened fire on the police. Two other pole officers were injured in the incident when they were hit by the stolen car.

Another of the perpetrators, meaning, was taken by police escort to hospital with a gunshot wound.

