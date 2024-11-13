Russian Motorsports Thrive Independently Amid F1 Departure

Nov.13 - Russia may not accept a hypothetical invitation by Formula 1 to eventually return to the annual race calendar.

The Sochi round was unilaterally scrapped by the sport at the outset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022.

Back then, Alexey Titov was in charge of the as boss of the promoter Rosgonki. He is now in charge of the state-of-the-art Igora Drive circuit in the Leningrad region, which was set to begin hosting the Russian GP from 2023.

When asked by Sport-Express if he expects F1 to return to Russia some day, Titov answered: "It wasn't us who decided to part ways with Formula 1. Formula 1 decided to leave us. So they left.

"If they were to express a desire to return, then we will think about whether we need them or not. So I wouldn't want to say 'I believe this or that will happen'.

"We had an absolutely clear plan for the development of a number of international events at Igora Drive," Titov added. "Then our colleagues in the West decided that sport is an integral part of political life, and started doing what they are doing.

"We were upset for a day or two, then we got on with our business. The motorsport community in Russia has many, many opportunities to develop."

Indeed, since F1 departed Russia, the SMP Racing organization set up a Russian Formula 4 series with the latest specification of single seaters.

"We are not suffering at Igora Drive, either," Titov insisted. "We buy a lot of foreign equipment for the track - there are no problems. So we are engaged in self-development.

"Obviously, international competitions would fuel additional interest, but since they are not there now, we are fuelling the public's interest in other areas.

"I want to note that, even before, Russian motorsport was based not on Formula 1, but on our own characteristics."

