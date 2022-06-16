Russian Automobile Federation keeps in touch with FIA

Jun.16 - Russia is staying in contact with the FIA but "God knows" if the country will be able to return to the Formula 1 calendar.

Russian Automobile Federation boss Viktor Kiryanov told Tass news agency that he remains "in touch" with the sport's governing body after the Russian GP was axed from the 2022 schedule.

Also ousted from Formula 1 by the small American team Haas was Nikita Mazepin and his father's company Uralkali.

But when asked if Russia has been permanently excluded from Formula 1, including the plans to relocate the event from Sochi to St Petersburg, the picture is uncertain.

"Only God knows," said Kiryanov.

"But we are keeping in touch with the FIA, we still work with them and all regulatory papers come to us from them.

"We are still involved in everything related to motorsport," he said at the St Petersburg international economic forum.

"There will not be Formula 1 now, but there will be many other things. It's not good that there will be no grand prix, but it's ok. We will develop our national racing series instead.

"The (St Petersburg) autodrome has received all licenses from the FIA, it is functioning and we can already hold competitions of any type," he insisted.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: