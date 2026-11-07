Boris Rotenberg says Igora Drive 'was built for Formula 1' and is chasing an FIA licence, even as F1 and Russia fight over past race fees in London's High Court.

Russia is continuing to pursue a return to Formula 1, even as the championship remains locked in a bitter legal dispute with the country's former grand prix promoter.

Boris Rotenberg, president of the Russian Automobile Federation, says efforts are underway to secure international approval for the Igora Drive circuit near St Petersburg.

"The issue of the track is on my agenda - obtaining a licence," he told Russian outlet RB Sport.

"To obtain a licence, it must be accepted by the international federation (FIA). As soon as we get it, then we can hold international competitions on our track."

When asked directly whether Igora Drive could eventually host Formula 1, Rotenberg replied: "Of course, this track was built for Formula 1."

The circuit was originally scheduled to replace Sochi as the venue for the Russian GP from 2023, before Formula 1 cancelled its Russian contract following the invasion of Ukraine.

The two sides are now fighting over past race fees in London's High Court.

There have nevertheless been signs of a softening stance towards Russian motorsport under FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

In August, the governing body lifted restrictions preventing Russian and Belarusian drivers from competing under their national flags.

However, the FIA's ban on international competitions taking place in Russia itself remains in force.

Igora Drive and F1 Circuit Igora Drive, near St Petersburg Federation president Boris Rotenberg Original plan Russian GP from 2023, replacing Sochi Current dispute Past race fees, London High Court FIA stance Ban on events in Russia remains August change Flag restrictions on drivers lifted

Related: Petrov Believes Russian GP Could Return to Formula 1

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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