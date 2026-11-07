 Skip to main content
Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · FP3 LIVE NOW
Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · FP3 LIVE NOW

Russia chases F1 return through Igora Drive licence bid

  PREV 
| NEXT  
Russia chases F1 return through Igora Drive licence bid
Leopold 1 min read
Share
1

Boris Rotenberg says Igora Drive 'was built for Formula 1' and is chasing an FIA licence, even as F1 and Russia fight over past race fees in London's High Court.

Russia is continuing to pursue a return to Formula 1, even as the championship remains locked in a bitter legal dispute with the country's former grand prix promoter.

Boris Rotenberg, president of the Russian Automobile Federation, says efforts are underway to secure international approval for the Igora Drive circuit near St Petersburg.

"The issue of the track is on my agenda - obtaining a licence," he told Russian outlet RB Sport.

"To obtain a licence, it must be accepted by the international federation (FIA). As soon as we get it, then we can hold international competitions on our track."

When asked directly whether Igora Drive could eventually host Formula 1, Rotenberg replied: "Of course, this track was built for Formula 1."

The circuit was originally scheduled to replace Sochi as the venue for the Russian GP from 2023, before Formula 1 cancelled its Russian contract following the invasion of Ukraine.

The two sides are now fighting over past race fees in London's High Court.

There have nevertheless been signs of a softening stance towards Russian motorsport under FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

In August, the governing body lifted restrictions preventing Russian and Belarusian drivers from competing under their national flags.

However, the FIA's ban on international competitions taking place in Russia itself remains in force.

Igora Drive and F1
CircuitIgora Drive, near St Petersburg
Federation presidentBoris Rotenberg
Original planRussian GP from 2023, replacing Sochi
Current disputePast race fees, London High Court
FIA stanceBan on events in Russia remains
August changeFlag restrictions on drivers lifted

Related: Petrov Believes Russian GP Could Return to Formula 1

Share this article
Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics

One F1 fan comment on “Russia chases F1 return through Igora Drive licence bid

💬 Join the conversation — see the latest comments from F1 fans →

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

 1

Most recent 10 F1 News items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Join our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

Enter your email address & confirm your subscription

This Weeks Top 3 Trending F1 Topics

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

Latest Video Update

Newest Sound or Podcast