Russell’s Surprising Comments About Kimi Raikkonen Raise Eyebrows in Finland

Jun.10 – Finnish newspapers are not impressed with new comments made by Mercedes driver George Russell.

Amid the new social media-dominated era, the British 27-year-old suggested fans would not be impressed if today’s drivers behaved in the way 2007 world champion Raikkonen did off-track.

Russell admits he carefully curates his public persona.

“To be honest, I probably don’t show anyone who I’m really like – because that’s also my safe space,” he is quoted as saying by motorsport-total.com.

“Everything you see on social media, no matter who it is, is ultimately not reality. Because everyone is just trying to present the best version of themselves. If you take a hundred photos, you don’t post the one where you have your eyes closed or look like an idiot.”

He admits that maintaining privacy these days is not easy for a Formula 1 driver, “because I also want to be authentic.”

“Ultimately, the fans who watch Formula 1 and follow me are the ones who make the sport what it is. That’s why sponsors pay money to be part of the team – and that’s how I earn my living.

“You can’t bite the hand that feeds you. You have to understand that times are changing.”

Therefore, Russell thinks today’s fans would not appreciate the kind of public attitude displayed by a driver like Raikkonen.

“Kimi Raikkonen was such an incredible personality,” he said. “But if he were to enter Formula 1 today as an 18-year-old, people would probably be unhappy if he didn’t use social media or was cold. That’s the challenge we live with today.”

The Finnish newspaper Iltalehti described Russell as having used “strong words” against Raikkonen, while Ilta Sanomat said the Mercedes driver had said “something significant” about the Finn’s personality.

