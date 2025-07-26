Russell's Subtle Response to Wolff's 2026 Contract Talk

Jul.26 - George Russell says he's not reading into Toto Wolff's public comments hinting that both Mercedes drivers are likely to stay in 2026 - despite weeks of speculation linking Max Verstappen to a shock move from Red Bull.

Speaking at the Belgian GP, Russell dismissed the idea that Wolff's remarks were a coded vote of confidence.

"That message was for you, not for me," he told reporters. "Nothing has changed on my end. I wasn't even aware of what Toto's been saying until an hour ago."

The 26-year-old - managed by Mercedes throughout his F1 career - has been at the centre of swirling rumours in recent weeks. Wolff was even spotted meeting Verstappen in Sardinia earlier this month.

But Verstappen now appears likely to remain at Red Bull in 2026 following Christian Horner's sacking and the installation of Laurent Mekies under the Austrian parent company's control.

Wolff admitted in Spa that the Verstappen talk intensified after Russell began publicly expressing doubts over his long-term status at Mercedes, despite being in the best form of his career.

Russell insists he's since shifted his focus.

"It's not something I'm losing sleep over," he said. "Initially, I was stressed and worried about my future, but in recent months, I've been focused primarily on performance. So I think it's within my control."

He added, "Mercedes needs the best drivers, and I believe I'm one of them. I don't think there are many drivers who can do a better job than me. I need the team, and the team needs me. That's how it is in motorsport."

Wolff said Friday he expects Russell will "sleep well over the summer break" - but a new contract isn't yet imminent.

"There's no contract on the table yet," said Russell. "I don't know if before the break is realistic. Reaching an agreement in two weeks is unlikely."

