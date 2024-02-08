Russell's Speed Reigns as Pirelli's Jerez Test Charts Future F1 Terrain

Feb.7 - In a significant stride towards the 2025 Formula 1 season, Pirelli recently concluded a two-day test session at Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, witnessing participation from two of the sport's most acclaimed champions. The session, part of Pirelli's ongoing development programme aimed at refining tyre performance, saw Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin navigate the circuit on the first day, with George Russell and Lance Stroll taking the helm for their respective teams on the concluding day.

The Jerez circuit, named in honor of the legendary 13-time bike champion Angel Nieto, played host to the tests under conditions reminiscent of an early spring, with ambient temperatures breaching the 20-degree centigrade mark and the track itself heating beyond 30 degrees. This setting provided Pirelli with the perfect backdrop to pursue its objectives of minimizing tyre overheating—a consistent challenge in the realm of high-speed racing.

Throughout the session, the teams focused on evaluating various compound combinations and structures, continuing the investigative work initiated by Ferrari in Barcelona the preceding week. With an impressive tally exceeding 2500 kilometres over the two days, the drivers extensively tested last year's cars, contributing valuable data towards the 2025 tyre development. Alonso and Hamilton laid down the groundwork with over 1200 kilometres covered between them, setting the stage for Russell and Stroll to add another 1300 kilometres to the total distance.

The endeavour was not just about clocking miles; it was a detailed exploration into enhancing tyre longevity and performance under stress. Despite the differing agendas between the teams, notable lap times emerged, with Russell posting the quickest lap of 1’18’’259 on the second day, highlighting the potential gains from the ongoing refinements.

Mario Isola, Pirelli’s Motorsport Director, lauded the efforts and collaboration of all involved, emphasizing the significance of the feedback received from the factory drivers. Their insights are deemed invaluable in steering Pirelli's focus towards reducing overheating and experimenting with new structural concepts. The data amassed from these sessions is set to inform the next phases of development, with a keen eye on addressing the nuanced demands of tyre management in Formula 1.

Looking ahead, Pirelli’s developmental journey will pivot to Suzuka, Japan, where post-Japanese Grand Prix, the Visa CashApp RB F1 Team and the Stake F1 Team will undertake further testing with the 2024 cars. This continuous cycle of testing and evaluation underscores Pirelli's commitment to advancing the performance and safety of Formula 1 tyres, ensuring they meet the rigorous demands of the world’s premier motorsport series.

