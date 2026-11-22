After years of complaints about inconsistent penalties, the FIA is recruiting full-time stewards. Russell and Antonelli say familiar faces will make decisions easier to read.

George Russell has welcomed Formula 1's decision to introduce permanent, paid stewards from 2027, describing the continued reliance on volunteer officials as unusual for a major professional sport.

The FIA announced this week that it will begin recruiting full-time stewards next season, eventually building a department of 12 to 15 officials.

The move follows years of complaints from drivers about inconsistent penalties and differing interpretations of racing incidents.

"I think it's fantastic," Russell said in Las Vegas.

"Formula 1 was the only sport, probably, or high-level sport, that would have volunteer referees or stewards."

"There are a lot of stewards that are great at what they do, but when there isn't consistency, everybody interprets a situation very slightly differently."

"If you have the same three or four week in, week out, we'll all know what they're thinking."

New world champion Kimi Antonelli agreed.

"Having the same stewards will create more consistency in the decisions and will also make it easier to understand the way they think and see situations," he said.

The FIA plans to introduce the permanent officials gradually, initially retaining a mixture of full-time and part-time stewards.

Permanent stewards at a glance Start 2027 season Department size 12 to 15 officials Rollout Gradual, full-time and part-time mix Backed by Russell and Antonelli Driver complaint Inconsistent penalties

Related: FIA to begin recruiting full-time F1 stewards for next season

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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