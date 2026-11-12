George Russell's teaser looks back at his karting childhood and ends with a date and 'Stay tuned'. A GR63 Academy account hints the Mercedes driver is about to launch.

George Russell appears set to launch his own junior driver academy, joining a growing number of Formula 1 stars investing in the next generation of racing talent.

The Mercedes driver posted a teaser video on Instagram looking back at his karting childhood, ending with the date November 12 and the message "Stay tuned".

A new account called GR63 Academy was also linked to the post.

"Karting has been an incredibly big part of my life," Russell said in the video.

"I started karting properly when I was seven years old. I loved it from the very beginning."

The 28-year-old then hinted at the new project.

"Dreams don't come true overnight. But with hard work, dedication, and the right opportunity, everyone has a chance.

"Now is the time to give something back to the sport that has given me so much."

Russell would join a growing number of F1 drivers developing talent outside their own racing careers.

Lando Norris recently launched his LN4 Fusion team, while Max Verstappen operates his own GT racing project. Fernando Alonso is also involved in young driver management, with Gabriel Bortoleto among his clients.

Russell's GR63 Academy Driver George Russell, 28 Platform Instagram teaser video Date shown 12 November Linked account GR63 Academy Others investing Norris (LN4 Fusion), Verstappen (GT project), Alonso (driver management) Russell "Time to give something back"

Related: Red Bull targets Mercedes junior chief Lagrue for 2027

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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