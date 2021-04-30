Russell says relation with Wolff better after Imola talks

Apr.30 - George Russell says his relationship with Toto Wolff is actually "better" after the controversy of Imola.

The Williams driver and Mercedes junior copped a stinging rebuke from Wolff following his high speed collision with Valtteri Bottas - after which Russell actually slapped the works Mercedes driver on the helmet.

At Portimao, Bottas said he has moved past the incident and confirmed that 23-year-old Russell even tried to call him to apologise.

"I read George's message on social media but we didn't talk to each other," said the Finn. "He tried to call me but I didn't answer because I was asleep."

Russell, meanwhile, confirms that he sat down with Mercedes team boss Wolff after Imola, where he had said Russell's driving at Imola was worthy of "the Renault Clio Cup' rather than F1.

"Toto and I discussed the situation in detail, but the content of the conversation will remain between us," he said.

"Toto spoke constructively and with understanding, and our relationship hasn't suffered at all or it's even become a little better. Williams also reacted with understanding because they want me to attack and use every opportunity."

Russell said he now understands that, as part of the Mercedes development program, he should regard Bottas and Lewis Hamilton "as sort of teammates".

