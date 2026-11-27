Russell says an off-camera chat became a headline feud and admits he may be too open. Verstappen calls the matter closed, while Gasly reaches for the popcorn.

George Russell has accused Formula 1 journalists of twisting his comments about Max Verstappen, admitting he may have been too open with the media as their increasingly personal feud continues.

Speaking in Qatar, Russell said he had been amused by Verstappen's attacks following the Las Vegas GP, where the Dutchman won after Russell made a costly mistake.

"It was quite amusing, I found some of the comments post-race," Russell said.

"At the end of the day, he drove an incredible race and won it, so he can afford to say what he wants, really."

Verstappen, meanwhile, refused to prolong the argument.

"I have nothing more to say on this matter. I already said everything I wanted to in Las Vegas, so from my side the matter is closed," he said.

Russell insisted he respects Verstappen's driving ability but admitted the controversy had taught him a lesson about dealing with journalists.

"Maybe I am just too open and honest with the media, because I feel that I'm having more of an open conversation with you guys, as opposed to remembering there's a camera in front," said the Briton.

Russell's row with Buxton

Russell was particularly irritated by comments this week from broadcaster Will Buxton, who recently accused him of being "all mouth and no trousers" in his feud with Verstappen.

Buxton claimed Russell had approached him at the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP and specifically requested a question about Verstappen.

"I remember in Abu Dhabi a few years ago when I was having an open conversation with Ted Kravitz and Will Buxton about the whole situation, and I said, 'Just ask me the question on camera rather than having the conversation off camera,'" Russell recalled.

"So, they asked me the question on camera, and then they go away and spin the truth into something slightly different."

Russell called that "a little bit cheeky", insisting he had never intended to manufacture a public confrontation.

"I'm not looking to have poor relationships with people. That's just not really the type of person I am," he said.

Other drivers, however, appear to be enjoying the spectacle.

Pierre Gasly, Verstappen's former Red Bull teammate, said: "It's neither the first nor the last time there will be tension between them. As for me, I'm grabbing the popcorn and having a laugh."

Gabriel Bortoleto defended Russell's willingness to challenge the four-time champion.

"It's good that George isn't afraid of Max," he said.

"When you decide to take someone on, you have to accept the consequences because the other person is bound to respond."

Lando Norris offered a simpler assessment.

"You can't get along with everyone. It's normal, that's life," he said.

"But it's always better on the track - that's where it counts."

Russell v Verstappen: key facts Flashpoint Las Vegas GP, won by Verstappen after Russell's costly mistake Russell on media "Maybe I am just too open and honest" Verstappen "From my side the matter is closed" Buxton claim Russell asked for a question at the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP Other voices Gasly, Bortoleto and Norris

Related: Verstappen says karma caught Russell after Vegas crash

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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