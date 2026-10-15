Skip to main content
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Russell expects another grid penalty later this season

  PREV 
| NEXT  
Russell expects another grid penalty later this season
Leopold 1 min read
Share
1

Mercedes first planned the new power unit part for Austin, but Russell's Malaysia failure changed things. Las Vegas now looks the likely place to take the hit.

George Russell is expected to take another grid penalty later this season, with Mercedes now targeting Las Vegas for an upgraded power unit component.

Russell told Sky Deutschland that the new part had originally been considered for Austin, but plans changed after his Malaysia engine failure and subsequent Singapore replacement.

"It will probably happen later in the season, maybe in Las Vegas," he said.

Mercedes believes the Nevada street circuit offers a better chance to recover lost positions after a penalty.

The development comes as Russell's title hopes have faded badly, with teammate Kimi Antonelli now 102 points ahead.

Mercedes is also continuing to work through its troublesome aerodynamic update.

Deputy boss Bradley Lord confirmed both cars are expected to return to the newer specification in Austin.

"We are confident that we can use two cars equipped with the upgrades already in Austin, to continue the learning process and keep extracting the maximum," he said.

He added: "Red Bull is in great form, but we believe we've started to find the right direction with the new update package for the W17."

Russell's penalty plan
DriverGeorge Russell
Likely raceLas Vegas, maybe
Why it movedMalaysia engine failure, then a Singapore replacement
Title pictureAntonelli 102 points ahead
AustinBoth cars expected on the newer aero spec
SourceRussell to Sky Deutschland

Related: Mercedes lean towards new aero on both cars in Austin

Share this article
Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics

One F1 fan comment on “Russell expects another grid penalty later this season

💬 Join the conversation — see the latest comments from F1 fans →

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

 1

Most recent 10 F1 News items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Join our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

Enter your email address & confirm your subscription

This Weeks Top 3 Trending F1 Topics

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

Latest Video Update

Last Classification

Newest Sound or Podcast