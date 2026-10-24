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Russell Dismisses Horner's Red Bull Claims as Tactical Mind Games

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Russell Dismisses Horner's Red Bull Claims as Tactical Mind Games
Leopold 2 min read
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George Russell has played down Christian Horner's claim that Red Bull seriously explored signing him, saying the contact was mainly part of the former team boss' political games with Toto Wolff.

Russell Dismisses Horner's Red Bull Transfer Approach

Horner wrote in his new book Drive that he contacted Russell's management while Wolff was openly courting Max Verstappen.

Russell says it never went far.

"Not serious at all, to be honest," he said in Austin.

"I had no intention whatsoever of driving anywhere other than at Mercedes."

Horner and Wolff Rivalry Fuels F1 Mind Games

He said the talks were more about the long-running rivalry between Horner and Wolff.

"There is, of course, always some teasing between Toto and Christian, and they were trying to egg each other on. So yes, I think it was all tactical."

"It was mainly mind games on his part."

Newey Responds to Horner's Claims About Red Bull Exit

Adrian Newey was also asked in Austin about the stream of Horner interviews and book extracts, including criticism that Newey wanted to leave Red Bull at the first sign of trouble.

"No, I haven't read any of it yet," Newey said.

"The rest of it I really can't comment, but Christian and I remain friends."

"As many of you know, I am his godfather to his daughter Olivia, so yeah."

Russell Reflects on Difficult 2026 Mercedes F1 Season

Russell, meanwhile, admits his own 2026 campaign has been one of the toughest of his career.

"It's a season that has tested my character and resilience," said the Briton.

"I've learned a lot about myself because I'd never experienced anything like it before."

But he insists the setback has not changed his longer-term ambitions.

"You don't give up when you get knocked down."

"This won't be my last assault on the title, especially when I have a car capable of challenging for the win."

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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