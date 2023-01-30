Rumors of Ford's F1 entry heat up after FIA president's announcement

Jan.30 - Ford appears to have opened the door to a potentially-imminent future in Formula 1.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem admitted last week that a new manufacturer could make an announcement within days.

That tied in with speculation that Red Bull and AlphaTauri chose New York City as the scene of their February 3 launch not because of Fashion Week, but because it lined up with the Ford rumours.

According to those rumours, Red Bull Powertrains would pair up with Ford for a works collaboration over the new engine regulations from 2026.

"We do not comment on speculation," Ford's global director of Ford Performance, Mark Rushbrook, is quoted by the Cologne tabloid Express.

"But that is the case with all series. It is our responsibility to study and understand them, and then decide whether it makes sense or not."

When asked specifically about Formula 1, the Ford executive added: "Formula 1 is strong and growing, both in the United States and worldwide.

"They have great races, great competition and they've managed to reach new audiences with things like Drive to Survive."

Rushbrook was even asked about the tantalising prospect of a forthcoming American battle in Formula 1 between Ford and another prospective 2026 entry - General Motors and Cadillac.

"It will be interesting to see how things develop and whether they will be successful as the eleventh team," he said, referring to the Andretti-Cadillac bid.

He also admitted that Formula 1's push to more sustainable fuels is attractive.

"We want to be sustainable in what we do as a company," said Rushbrook, "not just by making electric cars but in every way possible.

"We support all series switching to more sustainable fuel."

