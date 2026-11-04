After a year out and a derailed push towards Formula 1, Kalle Rovanpera returns to the WRC with Toyota for a partial 2027 programme, saying he is fully fit again.

Kalle Rovanpera will return to the WRC in 2027 after Toyota confirmed the two-time champion for a partial program.

The move completes a turnaround for the Finn after his attempt to pursue a path to Formula 1 was derailed by poor performances and health problems.

Toyota says the 26-year-old will compete in selected world rally rounds next year.

"As everybody knows, it was not the plan to be at this point at the moment, but everything can happen in life," Rovanpera said.

"It has been a long year without driving any cars, rally cars, race cars, and really excited to be back."

He said the health problems - a condition involving dizziness - that emerged as he began his single seater journey during the winter ultimately changed the direction of his year.

"Prioritising the health and myself was the right call," he insisted.

"The main priority this year became my health and once I was fit to drive again, the team offered me the opportunity to test the development car and from there we started making plans for next season."

When asked directly whether he has now recovered, Rovanpera replied: "Yes, now I'm all healthy and good to go."

The Finn also hinted that rallying may not be his only activity next year.

"We have a partial season next year," he said.

"I think there are going to be some other things coming also, which are not yet confirmed."

Rovanpera's comeback at a glance Driver Kalle Rovanpera, aged 26 Titles Two-time WRC champion 2027 plan Partial WRC programme with Toyota Time out A year without driving Status Says he is fully fit again

Related: Toyoda: Hirakawa's F1 debut made a long-held dream come true

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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