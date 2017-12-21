F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Rosberg yet to extend Mercedes ambassador role

F1 News

Rosberg yet to extend Mercedes ambassador role

Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Mexican GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;
Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Mexican GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;

Dec.21 - Nico Rosberg says he is yet to sign a new deal to be an ambassador for Mercedes in 2018.

Although he suddenly quit the German team and F1 after winning the 2016 title, he has remained on the payroll as a brand ambassador.

But for 2018, he is joining the German broadcaster RTL to replace Niki Lauda as an expert F1 pundit.

Asked if his ambassador role will make it hard to criticise Mercedes, Rosberg told Bild: "My contract as a team ambassador expires at the end of the year, so I will be totally independent.

"It may be that I will become a Daimler ambassador next year, but that will not stop me being completely neutral and commenting critically on the races.

"Niki managed to do it as a member of the team, so in my situation I can as well," Rosberg added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now