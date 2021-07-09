Rosberg thinks Red Bull won't risk re-promoting Gasly now
Jul.9 - It would be a risk for Red Bull to re-promote Pierre Gasly to the Red Bull seat currently occupied by Sergio Perez.
That is the view of 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, hot on the heels of speculation that Frenchman Gasly is pushing hard for another chance at the premier team.
"You have to remember that the situation he has now is completely different mentally," Rosberg told Sky Deutschland.
"He no longer has Verstappen next to him in the same car. And maybe that was the problem - he couldn't cope mentally with having such a strong teammate."
Indeed, 25-year-old Gasly struggled at Red Bull in 2019 but quickly returned to his earlier strong form once he was reunited with AlphaTauri.
"That's the problem for Red Bull and why they probably haven't made a decision yet," Rosberg speculated.
"Yes, he delivers for AlphaTauri, but it is not certain that he can do the same for Red Bull."
Well, Rosberg🙄should know. He couldn't cope mentally either alongside Lewis, so much so, that he resigned a few days later. It was bad enough having to watch him being interviewed as a driver, now I have to watch him as a Sky commentator, pffffft! He makes my skin crawl, shudder😬🤢 Back to Gasly though, I don't think he has more confidence in himself now & could cope being alongside Max. It is pointless speculation on Rosberg's part though, as Marko said a while back that they wouldn't be promoting Gasly to Red Bull.
Umm, that should read,.... I think he has more confidence now, not, I don't think he has more confidence. I blame the error entirely on this crippling headache 😊💊💊💊💊
Not the red wine then lol ......
Unfortunately, I don't drink because I don't like the taste of alcohol.
I have had a headache since 1982, not a typo, it just varies in it's intensity 🧠
Well then, you have identified the cause of your headache. Solution...drink more and often. Sorry, Linda, I couldn't resist the smartass comment. Seriously, sympathy for your affliction. Kudos for your perseverance. Post more when you're up to it. We need the female (an assumption from the name) fan perspective.
BTW, spot on re your GAS observation. Maybe Renault???
As I said in other article, look at is gap backwards , not showing the paid advertising of his sponsors??