Nico Rosberg calls Verstappen the sport's best driver and the big favourite, yet says he cannot catch Antonelli, a rival he likens to Michael Schumacher.

Nico Rosberg says Max Verstappen remains Formula 1's best driver despite Kimi Antonelli standing on the brink of the world championship.

"Max Verstappen is still the best driver in the sport," the 2016 champion told RTL.

Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, called the Red Bull driver "a phenomenon" after back-to-back wins, but said the championship gap is now too large.

"He is of course the big favourite for the end of the season, but he can't catch Antonelli anymore," said the German.

Rosberg nevertheless heaped praise on the Mercedes youngster, who would become the youngest world champion in Formula 1 history if he seals the title.

"He's a phenomenon, we didn't expect it at all," he said.

"It's world-class, Michael Schumacher level."

Antonelli himself admitted Verstappen's current form would have been a serious concern had it arrived earlier in the year.

"It would be very scary. It would be very, very scary," the 20-year-old smiled.

Rosberg also said George Russell now faces a difficult psychological challenge after being beaten by his younger teammate.

"Kimi was simply the stronger driver and deservedly is now at the very top," he said. "George has to step up now."

Rosberg's title verdict Speaker Nico Rosberg, 2016 world champion Record at stake Youngest world champion in F1 history Antonelli's age 20 Verstappen Back-to-back wins Comparison Michael Schumacher level Russell Beaten by his younger teammate

Related: Antonelli earns first title chance in Austin as Mercedes persist

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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