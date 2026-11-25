Almost a decade after Abu Dhabi, Nico Rosberg admits he regrets losing his best friend in Lewis Hamilton. The timing is pointed, with Hamilton in another teammate feud at Ferrari.

Nico Rosberg has admitted he deeply regrets losing his friendship with Lewis Hamilton during their bitter Mercedes rivalry, as the seven-time world champion finds himself embroiled in another tense teammate battle at Ferrari.

Almost ten years to the day after defeating Hamilton to win the 2016 world championship in Abu Dhabi, Rosberg reflected on the personal cost of their intense rivalry.

"We're neutral. When we see each other, we talk," the German told DPA news agency.

"But we'll never be friends again. We used to be. Too much has happened between us."

When asked whether he regretted how their relationship deteriorated, Rosberg was unequivocal.

"Yes, definitely. We were best friends. We also have a lot in common because we experienced the same things. Not many people can say that. We share a fate."

He admitted he would enjoy reconnecting with Hamilton over their shared memories.

"Reminiscing about the old days with him would be fun, but it's not going to happen," said Rosberg, who like Hamilton is 41.

The comments are particularly timely following Hamilton's latest collision with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in Las Vegas, which has prompted angry reactions from team boss Frederic Vasseur and fresh questions about their future together.

Rosberg also recalled the extraordinary pressure of his championship-deciding race against Hamilton in 2016.

"There was a huge sense of relief because until then I was extremely afraid that my World Championship dream would be shattered and that I would make a mistake at the last moment," he said.

"It was the ultimate pressure situation. I didn't know if Lewis might even deliberately cause a crash. It was intense."

Rosberg and Hamilton: key facts Rosberg title 2016 world champion Decider Abu Dhabi Age Both 41 Today Neutral, not friends Source DPA news agency

Related: Rosberg recalls sleepless nights before his 2016 title win

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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