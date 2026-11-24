Nico Rosberg barely slept and survived on Frosties before the 2016 finale, then flew home with Toto Wolff unable to tell him he was quitting. A decade on, the memory is vivid.

Nico Rosberg has revealed he was so terrified of losing the 2016 title at the final hurdle that he barely slept or ate before the decisive Abu Dhabi race.

Almost exactly a decade after defeating Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and immediately retiring, the German recalled the enormous pressure of achieving his childhood dream.

"I was so excited I couldn't sleep. I maybe slept two hours a night," Rosberg, 41, told Bild.

"And I could hardly eat anything, nothing would go down. With one exception: Frosties."

The breakfast cereal reminded him of his childhood and became almost the only thing he could stomach.

"I had worked towards this moment for 20 years. And then I can ruin it with a single mistake," he explained.

Rosberg even withdrew invitations to his parents and closest friends because he feared disrupting his routine.

His eventual triumph brought extraordinary relief, but his decision to retire just days later shocked the sport.

"The decision was extremely rational. It was important to me to step down at the peak," he said.

He revealed that he had been too emotional to tell Mercedes boss Toto Wolff face to face.

"I spent twelve hours on the plane with him, on the way back from Abu Dhabi. But I didn't dare tell him to his face. Because I was afraid I'd start crying."

Rosberg said his father Keke had struggled to accept the decision, while his mother was delighted.

"She said she could finally put her old vacuum cleaner away. She always vacuumed during the race to distract herself," he smiled.

As for Hamilton, their once-bitter rivalry has settled into a distant but civil relationship.

"Today our relationship is neutral. When we see each other, we greet each other warmly, and that's it."

Rosberg 2016 title: key facts Champion 2016 Title decider Abu Dhabi Rival Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes teammate Age 41 Retirement Days after the title Sleep before the race About two hours a night

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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