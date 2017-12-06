F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Rosberg 'not surprised' Ferrari lost in 2017

F1 News

Rosberg 'not surprised' Ferrari lost in 2017

Nico Rosberg, Mercedes W07 VS Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF16-H
Nico Rosberg, Mercedes W07 VS Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF16-H

Dec.6 - Nico Rosberg insists he continues to have no regrets about deciding to quit F1 at the age of 31.

The German said there had been some "difficult moments" adapting to life in the slower lane, but insists he is happier than ever.

And Rosberg told La Gazzetta dello Sport that he is also extremely usy.

"Today I am a family man, an advertising medium, a manager. And I am looking after investments, especially for start-up companies in the field of mobility."

Next up is an autobiography, and "I am beyond the planning stage".

And when he quit F1 a year ago, he said he wanted to learn to play guitar and to ski, with the latter having been prohibited by his Mercedes contract.

"I have not been skiing yet but that will come in the next weeks," Rosberg smiled. "I started to play guitar in 2016 but then I got tendinitis."

Finally, the German said he enjoyed watching the 2017 season as a spectator.

"I thought it was a great season," he said.

"Ferrari put up a great fight, but I'm not surprised they failed, because Mercedes raised the bar again.

"I expect a very competitive Ferrari for 2018, but Mercedes has become even stronger. I know very well what they are capable of."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now