F1 News

Rosberg: Kubica's race dream still alive

Jan.18 - Nico Rosberg insists Robert Kubica's dream of returning to the formula one grid remains alive.

Legions of the Polish driver's fans are disappointed that Williams elected to instead sign the heavily-sponsored Russian Sergey Sirotkin for 2018.

But Kubica's co-manager, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, told Auto Motor und Sport that the test and reserve role the 32-year-old has secured is still positive.

"Robert will be able to do many kilometres," Rosberg said.

"For him, it's a mega contract and definitely a step in the right direction."

Kubica had put together an $8 million sponsorship purse for the race seat, but Auto Motor und Sport claims that he will actually be paid by Williams this year.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.