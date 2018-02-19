F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Rosberg criticises Pirelli approach

F1 News

Rosberg criticises Pirelli approach

Pirelli tyres 2017
Pirelli tyres 2017

Feb.19 - Nico Rosberg has criticised Pirelli's approach to the 2018 season.

For 2018, the sport's official tyre supplier has added two new compounds to its range, differentiating the seven tyres with colour coding.

Pirelli said recently it considered using the same three colours at every grand prix, but ultimately decided that the spectators could handle the complexity.

2016 world champion Rosberg said: "I believe having such a large number of tyre colours is the wrong approach.

"No one cares about such details. At each race, teams have a soft, medium and hard tyre and the marking of them should be the same every time," he added.

"The number of compounds does not matter to the audience," the German told RTL.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now