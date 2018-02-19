F1 News

Rosberg criticises Pirelli approach

Feb.19 - Nico Rosberg has criticised Pirelli's approach to the 2018 season.

For 2018, the sport's official tyre supplier has added two new compounds to its range, differentiating the seven tyres with colour coding.

Pirelli said recently it considered using the same three colours at every grand prix, but ultimately decided that the spectators could handle the complexity.

2016 world champion Rosberg said: "I believe having such a large number of tyre colours is the wrong approach.

"No one cares about such details. At each race, teams have a soft, medium and hard tyre and the marking of them should be the same every time," he added.

"The number of compounds does not matter to the audience," the German told RTL.

