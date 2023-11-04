Rookie Sargeant's Williams seat hangs on season-end performance boost

Nov.4 - Williams has issued the clearest sign yet that Logan Sargeant will be offered a contract extension for 2024.

It's the final official vacancy on next year's grid, with team boss James Vowles insisting Williams supports the rookie American but needs to see steady progress to the end of the season.

Sargeant, whose crash damage in 2023 is said to add up to an eye-watering $4 million, thinks he has been solid lately even though "Saturdays haven't gone as well".

"But I think it's all there," he said. "Just need to do it."

Williams has, however, dropped a big hint about its ongoing plans with Sargeant, with the team revealing that he will be part of the post-season test lineup in Abu Dhabi after the season finale.

When asked in Brazil if the long delay in the confirmation of his contract extension is frustrating, the Florida native answered: "Yeah, I mean, it is what it is.

"I'm just taking it race by race. I think, as I said, Sunday's are getting stronger and stronger. Now it's just about getting qualifying together.

"Take it race by race, enjoy every weekend and wherever it leaves us, it does."

