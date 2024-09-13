Rookie Bortoleto Challenges Bottas for Final Audi F1 Spot

Sep.13 - The final real vacancy on the 2025 grid is turning into a clear two-horse race between Valtteri Bottas and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto.

Not too long ago, it seemed obvious that Bottas, 34, was set to lose his race seat at Audi-owned Sauber - reportedly leading to exploratory talks with Indycar teams.

But when asked at Baku if he is still in those talks, the Finn told reporters: "Not anymore."

Bottas also answered a simple "yes" if he is still 99 percent sure he will remain with the Sauber beyond his expiring 2024 contract.

"I shouldn't say much, but this is the situation now, even if there is still a lot to discuss. But we are going in the right direction," he insisted, revealing he is in regular contact with his new boss Mattia Binotto.

"We've had a few litres of coffee," Bottas laughed, "and we're still negotiating, things are progressing and I'm still positive about Formula 1, but obviously both sides need to be happy."

It is believed Binotto is reluctant to make a decision now, as interesting names may soon suddenly appear on the open market - like Liam Lawson.

But Kleine Zeitung newspaper believes Lawson will be confirmed by Red Bull's junior team RB as soon as this weekend in Azerbaijan.

So, Bottas aside, the other leading candidate to be Nico Hulkenberg's teammate next year is the impressive rookie and F2 frontrunner Bortoleto, a 19-year-old Brazilian.

He is managed by Fernando Alonso's group, A14 Management, and has reportedly received permission by the McLaren development program to negotiate with Audi.

"Let's see what the future brings," Alonso said in Baku when asked about Bortoleto's chances. "But, you know, it's a matter of time before he gets to F1."

