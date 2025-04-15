Road to 2026: Madrid GP Track Transformations Begin in May

Apr.15 - Madrid is definitely still racing towards the Formula 1 calendar.

On paper, the Spanish capital has a long-term contract to stage a grand prix on the newly-named 'Madring' street layout starting in 2026.

However, there have been reports of delays that have held up the beginning of construction - which has still not started.

Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, though, told Telemadrid on Monday that construction can finally begin within weeks.

"We have already put out to tender the contract for the construction of the circuit," he said. "We will grant the license immediately, after Easter, so the works should, in principle, begin in May to accommodate the 2026 calendar."

