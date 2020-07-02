Rio's F1 boss meets with president Bolsonaro

Jul.2 - Organisers in Rio de Janeiro are still pushing to have the Brazilian Grand Prix relocated from its current venue in Sao Paulo.

According to O Estado de S.Paulo, JR Pereira - the boss of a consortium (Rio Motorsports) that won a bid to build a Formula 1 circuit in Rio - met with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday.

The report, which was later confirmed by the president's office, said an update about negotiations to secure a F1 race deal for 2021 and beyond was on the agenda.

Other government officials were also in attendance, and O Estado de S.Paulo said an announcement could be made within the next few weeks.





The newspaper also said Bolsonaro supports the project, but there remain key legal and environmental hurdles to clear before construction can begin at the military base in Deodoro, in Rio's North Zone.

Check out more items on this website about: