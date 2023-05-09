Ricciardo's Silverstone Test: Opportunity to Impress Red Bull for 2024 Seat?
May 9 - Daniel Ricciardo will test Red Bull's dominant 2023 car in the days after July's British GP.
Having lost his McLaren seat at the end of last year, the 33-year-old Australian accepted an offer from his energy drink-owned former team to become a reserve and ambassadorial driver.
The Telegraph now reports that his debut in Red Bull's 2023 car will occur at the post British GP test at Silverstone.
"I hope it's ultimately a car that gets my confidence back," Ricciardo confirmed. "The signs in the sim are good.
"I want this test to mean something. I did a test in the middle of 2013, which ultimately set up my seat in 2014 with the team. Ten years later I'm kind of in that same position again."
However, Max Verstappen's current teammate Sergio Pérez, who like Ricciardo is also 33, already has a contract for 2024 and is only a few points behind in the drivers' standings.
When asked if Perez really can win the championship this year, Ricciardo answered: "It's hard to say. It's going to be interesting.
"As for myself, I've got to keep an open mind. Probably by mid-season I'll start to see what other teams are available.
"But yeah, coming back here has reminded me how much of a role Red Bull played in my career and how much I would love to go full circle. I won't lie.
"Have I imagined winning with them again? F*ck yeah. Absolutely."
But Ricciardo stopped short of saying his goal for the Silverstone test is to show Red Bull that he is actually faster than Perez.
"Not so much," he insisted. "It's more about me. I've been doing this long enough.
"I know if I put a good showing in, it won't go unnoticed. It might not be lap time at the end of the day. It might be like 'Oh sh*t, by the end of lap 2 he was already flat out'.
"By the end of the test, I just want them to be like 'Oh f*ck, this kid still has it. He's not just cruising around. He's not a test driver'."
So for 24, he gets offered a 2yr or 2yr+1yr deal, is he going to do an Albon, and divorce Red Bull a second time, more importantly who would sign him on those terms ?
Regardless of terms, I doubt any team would be truly willing to sign him (even if he changed his mind about only wanting to return in a top team) after his failed Mclaren stint, knowing his adaptability weakness that could re-arise & thus hamper their points opportunities.
No, as the team doesn't have space for him anyway.
Even other teams are effectively non-options for various reasons, most relevantly because Ricciardo himself has directly said he'd only return in a top team rather than only to make up numbers, which would be the case in any midfield (especially lower) to bottom team, not to mention, most teams have clear driver plans for the medium term, which is to keep the current lineup or change to someone else instead.
Listen, RIC is a damned good racing driver and a marketable commodity. I love McLaren, have since the Bruce & Denny days, but McL has demonstrated near zero performance the past several years. They have in NOR one of the best talents on the grid and can't get him toward the front. It's easy to hammer the driver, and yes RIC lost motivation, but whose fault was that???
Mostly his, given how much better NOR could maximize car performance in both seasons.
RIC clearly had adaptability struggles, which didn't go away even with time.
Theyve enough Ceo/chief execs to run Mcl , So whose fault is it,Asks the Vulture Capitalists? that Zak so willingly gave his approval to sell to,Time for new blood, Zak mayb the marketing King but get the car right and the sponsors will come, Clear your desk Zak, its not like youve no other businesses to run is it?
Hello Mr Dennis, would you consider, you know, coming back?
Exactly, Shrop'. You got it right. McL needs someone who wants to WIN, not just drag in more Arab $$$.
As for RIC, he has done a series of Alonzo like pratfalls. He's still a hoot when he dives for a corner to pass from have a straight back.
" WHOSE FAULT "....even Carlos found the Mclaren difficult to drive. I am probably biased as I come from PERTH Western AUSTRALIA, Danny Rics hometown.... give him a go in the Red Bull and see how he goes he may just surprise you all !!
hi , it doesnt matter even if he does surprize a few of us, his f1 time is tarnished a bit wih teams and the gaps for a top team are not really there in 24, and even if they were , out of the teams who would sign him?
We like DR, we do BUT....!
I say, ROR, we must be of similar vintage! As a lad, I remember seeing Bruce race in the Cooper alongside Jack Brabham and later in his early open wheelers before he moved into sports cars and CanAm. I don't disagree with NOR being one of the best talents on the grid, HOWEVER, Oscar is right up there too, with a great pedigree. Maybe I am biased because Oscar is a fellow countryman! IMO McL has the best pair of chargers on the grid. All they need to do is give them the car they both deserve!
As for RIC, I believe he has lost his passion and past determination. I do really hope he can dig himself out of the hole he is in, but I won't hold my breath!
To be honest the RB car is so much faster than everything else you could put one of the chuckle brothers in it and it'll win.