Ricciardo's Racing Future Uncertain: Japanese F1 GP also in Jeopardy

Sep.14 - Daniel Ricciardo actually has "seven fractures" in his broken hand, Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko has revealed.

After crashing in practice at Zandvoort and sustaining the injury, Australian Ricciardo also missed the Italian GP whilst recovering from surgery.

He will again be replaced by Liam Lawson this weekend in Singapore, but 33-year-old Ricciardo will actually be trackside with AlphaTauri "only for engineering purposes".

"He won't be available for any media and-or PR activities," the Red Bull-owned team added.

Marko and Red Bull boss Christian Horner have already indicated that Ricciardo will almost certainly also sit out next weekend's Japanese GP.

"It's complicated," Marko told Servus TV when asked about Ricciardo's injury.

"There are seven fractures," he revealed. "The same doctor who operated on Marc Marquez is taking care of him.

"We are expecting a six-week break and have brought in a top replacement in Liam Lawson. We don't want to take any risks."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: