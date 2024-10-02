Ricciardo Welcomed Back to Supercars by Australia’s Racing Elite

Oct.2 - Daniel Ricciardo would be welcomed with "open arms" if he wants to keep his motor racing career alive in his native Australia.

That's the invitation of Supercars Australia boss Shane Howard, after Ricciardo was dropped with immediate effect by Red Bull's F1 program.

Red Bull is offering the 8-time grand prix winner a return to his PR and marketing role, with continuing supporter Christian Horner even hinting that if Ricciardo remains in the paddock, his F1 career could be re-fired.

Howard, however, CEO of Australia's national touring car series, has another idea.

"I think everyone would welcome Daniel with open arms, absolutely," he said at the media launch of the famous Bathurst 1000 Supercars race.

"Would we like to see Daniel Ricciardo in a Supercar? 100 percent. It would be absolutely massive. He is such an incredible driver and such an incredible personality and people just absolutely love him.

"Imagine him racing at Bathurst - wow," Howard added. "That would be very cool indeed."

He admits he is yet to reach out to Ricciardo, 35, or his management.

"At an appropriate time we will reach out," said Howard. "Obviously he has got a lot going on and we respect that.

"Blake Friend, in his management team, used to work for us," he noted. "At the right time we would reach out, but we would certainly like to have him in one of our cars."

Red Bull has taken flak for the way a tearful Ricciardo left the F1 paddock after his final grand prix while official confirmation of his ousting was still lacking.

But former F1 driver Marc Surer says the energy drink brand actually deserves credit.

"The fact that Red Bull gave him a second chance was fantastic," he said. "He was basically nowhere and then given the status of reserve driver. Then they put him back in a car.

"Maybe they could have done more in that last weekend, but I think Red Bull's second chance is something to be highly credited to them."

