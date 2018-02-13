F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Ricciardo wants Melbourne podium

F1 News

Ricciardo wants Melbourne podium

Daniel Ricciardo Australian GP F1/2017

Feb.13 - Daniel Ricciardo says he wants to be on the podium as soon as the very first race of 2018.

In previous years, Adrian Newey's new Red Bull was unveiled as late as possible.

But after the early struggle of last season, the team changed tack for 2018 and will now be among the very first teams to launch their new contender next week.

"Last year we realised already at the winter tests that we were behind Mercedes and Ferrari," Australian Ricciardo told Speed Week.

"This year we want to be in good shape from the beginning. We want to be on the podium in the first race."

In 2017, Red Bull's late season progress was notably thwarted by Renault, the third-best engine in F1 whose unit was also unreliable.

Ricciardo said: "It is clear that the reliability and efficiency are better now.

"We are working hard with the aerodynamics and if our calculations are correct, then we will be in good shape in Melbourne and fighting for a place in the top three."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now