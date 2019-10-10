Ricciardo settles $12m manager lawsuit

Daniel Ricciardo has settled a $12 million lawsuit with his former manager.
In July, we reported that Glenn Beavis is suing the Australian driver for a slice of Ricciardo's big-money deal to move from Red Bull to Renault.
It subsequently emerged that Ricciardo's 2019 and 2020 contract with Renault is worth a staggering $60 million, and that Beavis was asking for 20 per cent.
"Daniel Ricciardo and Glenn Beavis are pleased to confirm that they have reached an amicable settlement over the amounts due to Glenn and thus bringing to an end the proceedings in the High Court in London," a statement read.
"Daniel and Glenn wish each other well in their future endeavours."
The settlement amount was undisclosed.
Ricciardo told Auto Motor und Sport that he is enjoying his new leadership role at Renault, even though there have been rumours of frustration.
"I came from Red Bull, where everyone radiated confidence. It was very different at Renault, because the team has not won anything for many years," he said.
"I had to help them believe in their abilities, because it was as though they were afraid to express their ideas.
"If I succeed, then Renault will win the title one day," Ricciardo added.
Keep dreaming Ric- you are a greedy bas***d who is taking the Renault money and driving like my grandad in a milk float!
He’s not greedy. He just took a chance after Red Bull favoured Max despite not getting better results...
I definitely do not agree with Pam she is talking out of her back bottom. and to use such foul language is so rude. ( maybe she is a relative of the well known foul mouth Simon Saivil ) I also doubt you are your granddad could drive a f1 car at any speed. p.s. the top speed of a milkfloat is 15-mile per hour. so Pam it would be wise of you to talk from a position of knowledge rather than one of ignorance and bias. go go Danny Riciardo.
Amaya keyhole, Pam is not a relative of mine.
She is, like yourself, and several other posters here, an avid follower of my posts. I've already advised that you join that club. She's as good as any a member of that club to ask for a recommendation and the way to officially join.
I enjoy having so many of you faithful followers.
Dan did the right thing, leaving Red Bull, when you watch the TV coverage, "the dutchman" never leaves Markos side surprised he has crawled up his rear end. As for the MONEY he was UNDER PAID @ Red Bull...…..good luck to him if pockets a few bucks !!!!!
Simon and I do not see eye to eye- trust me - and I hope this continues for ever!! Dan R has lost his mojo - he really isnt worth the money he is getting paid. More fool.Renualt!!