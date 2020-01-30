Ricciardo: Renault must 'do better' in 2020

Daniel Ricciardo says Renault needs to "do it better" in 2020.

The Australian switched from top team Red Bull to the French works outfit last year amid fanfare and consternation, and Renault ultimately missed its target of fourth in the constructors' championship.

Not just that, Renault was only 6 points away from not only losing to McLaren, but also Toro Rosso.

"There was a lot of pressure on Renault," Ricciardo is quoted by Speed Week.





"If we had lost that fifth place, it would have been a real punch in the stomach.

"It would have meant less prize money and it also would have been bad for motivation. We got away with it but we have to do it better in 2020," he said.

Spanish publications are speculating that Ricciardo could leave Renault after his contract expires at the end of 2020. Fernando Alonso has been linked with the seat for 2021.

"I always drive hard and fast, but I learned a lot about discipline in 2019," Ricciardo said.

