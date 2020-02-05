Ricciardo: Netflix put F1 'on the map' in US

Daniel Ricciardo says the Netflix series about Formula 1, Drive to Survive, has put the sport "on the map" in America.

Last year, the high quality streaming series gave a behind-the-scenes look at the major players in the sport. The second series launches on Netflix on February 28.

"I definitely feel F1 is becoming much more of a thing here in the States. Drive to Survive put it on the map," Ricciardo said on Trevor Noah's Daily Show.

"I spend a bit of time in the States, and up until a year ago, not really anyone would say hi to me - not in a bad way, but they wouldn't recognise me for being an F1 driver," the Australian added.





"And now it's all 'we saw you on Netflix, it was great'. It's been cool."

Ricciardo made waves a year ago by leaving his top seat at Red Bull to join Renault, but progress at the French works team was not as good as expected.

He is out of contract at the end of the year and could be a factor in the 2021 'silly season'.

"Unfortunately it's not like tennis, you can only blame the racquet so much," the 30-year-old said of Formula 1. "There is a lot of equipment, it is very equipment dependent.

"That is the sport, then your job is to try and put yourself in the best team to get you the best equipment."

