Ricciardo Eyes Red Bull Return in 2025: F1 Team Boss Speaks Out

Jul.19 - Daniel Ricciardo is a contender to return to a Red Bull Racing seat in 2025 - but not next season.

That is the claim of team boss Christian Horner, as he denied suggestions Australian Ricciardo, 33, has been loaned to AlphaTauri for longer than just the end of the season.

"There are no other plans," he told the Formula 1 podcast.

"Our two drivers for the next season are Max and Checo (Perez). But it's always good when you still have talent on the bench.

"Obviously Daniel wants to recommend himself for the Red Bull cockpit in 2025. He sees the route via AlphaTauri as the best option," Horner added.

Ricciardo's return to the grid from this weekend in Hungary is at the expense of struggling rookie Nyck de Vries - whose mid-season ousting has been described by former Red Bull champion Sebastian Vettel as "harsh" and "brutal".

"Expectations were high," Horner insisted. "It wouldn't have made sense to wait any longer.

"We wanted to give Daniel the chance to drive these 12 races so that he can show what he's got."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: