Revving Up Zandvoort: F1 Teams Gain Extra Space in New Building

Jan.17 - Renovations at Dutch F1 GP venue Zandvoort are taking place in the off-season period.

The popular track, with a contract only until 2025, was often cited as one reason why Formula 1 may be opposed to allowing Andretti to become the eleventh team - a lack of garages.

But it now emerges that not only an eleventh, but also a twelfth F1 team garage is being installed at Zandvoort, as well as an extended pitwall.

Circuit boss Robert van Overdijk confirmed that the pit and paddock facilities are also being improved, with all the works scheduled to be complete by the end of April.

The entire pitlane is also being lengthened after F1 teams complained that there is not enough space when multiple pitstops are taking place at the same time.

"We're actually trying to separate the garages from each other to give everyone a little more space and be safer," van Overdijk said.

"The increase in the number of garages will also expand the second floor of the pit building, which will also benefit the Paddock Club," van Overdijk said.

"As well as F1, this additional space can also be used for the corporate events that we host during the year, so the investment will be recouped in a relatively short period of time."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: