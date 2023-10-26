Revving Up for 2026: Audi's F1 Entry Gains Momentum Amid Speculation

Oct.26 - Audi appears to still be on the road to Formula 1.

In recent days, rumours have swirled that the Volkswagen-owned German carmaker, having pledged to take over Sauber and enter F1 in 2026, may be either pulling out of the deal or handing over to Porsche.

But in a clear sign that things are still on track, the FIA's newly-appointed CEO Natalie Robyn attended the 'Audi Summit for Progress' event this week in Madrid.

On the subject of Audi entering F1, she is quoted as declaring: "We are delighted to have manufacturers that are so important to the world of motorsport.

"Audi is a prestigious brand," Robyn added.

There is even new speculation, reproduced in the Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat, suggesting Audi is making moves towards its first driver lineup, with Nico Hulkenberg and Esteban Ocon linked with moves to Sauber as early as 2025.

