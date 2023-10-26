Revving Up for 2026: Audi's F1 Entry Gains Momentum Amid Speculation
Oct.26 - Audi appears to still be on the road to Formula 1.
In recent days, rumours have swirled that the Volkswagen-owned German carmaker, having pledged to take over Sauber and enter F1 in 2026, may be either pulling out of the deal or handing over to Porsche.
But in a clear sign that things are still on track, the FIA's newly-appointed CEO Natalie Robyn attended the 'Audi Summit for Progress' event this week in Madrid.
On the subject of Audi entering F1, she is quoted as declaring: "We are delighted to have manufacturers that are so important to the world of motorsport.
"Audi is a prestigious brand," Robyn added.
There is even new speculation, reproduced in the Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat, suggesting Audi is making moves towards its first driver lineup, with Nico Hulkenberg and Esteban Ocon linked with moves to Sauber as early as 2025.
Strange, Reuters is reporting a confirmed statement from Audi that the entire program is under financial review. Who to believe? My opinion has been, and is, that F1 makes little sense for Audi from a marketing point of view. Makes much more sense for the Porsche brand.
And in the same article it says
Asked for official comment by Spiegel, Audi said the plan for Formula One entry had been agreed by its management and supervisory boards as well as its parent company, and that the timetable remained unchanged.
Different Ceo now though , than when it was announced they were entering f1 in 26, So yeah who knows.........